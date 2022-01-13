Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) vs. DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Financial Review

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $24.68 million 10.32 -$350,000.00 $0.11 169.29 DiamondRock Hospitality $299.49 million 6.97 -$394.38 million ($1.98) -5.01

Postal Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Postal Realty Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 DiamondRock Hospitality 0 4 3 0 2.43

Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.15%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.14%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 4.92% 1.09% 0.60% DiamondRock Hospitality -91.48% -25.28% -13.44%

Summary

Postal Realty Trust beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

