PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $65.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 8.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 157.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

