Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MOTNF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,092. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a hydrogen fuel technology company, which is focused on developing and installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. The firm commercializes its third-generation blue hydrogen product that focuses on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets.

