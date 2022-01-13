Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Premier Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Premier Financial has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 131,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

