Prentice Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.0% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.24.

NYSE GS traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $393.92. The company had a trading volume of 54,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.62 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.15 and a 200-day moving average of $393.08.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.