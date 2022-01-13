Prentice Wealth Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of MUST traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 70,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,763. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.