Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,190,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 28,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

NYSE:ZIM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,978. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $63.62.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. As a group, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

