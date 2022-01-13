Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,716 shares during the period. Goodrich Petroleum comprises 0.9% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 1.01% of Goodrich Petroleum worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $1,780,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 104.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 67,612 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 39.91% and a positive return on equity of 131.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDP shares. Truist boosted their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

In related news, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $42,285,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.