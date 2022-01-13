Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 45,372 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 197.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,372 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

NMRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NMRK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.96. 4,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

