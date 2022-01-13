Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 8,001 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 32.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 45,519.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,208,000 after purchasing an additional 604,498 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after buying an additional 201,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after buying an additional 168,015 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after buying an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,813,000 after buying an additional 128,318 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.02. The stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EnerSys has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $104.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.45.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

