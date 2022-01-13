Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $356,000 Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 583.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,533. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

