Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,211 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $45,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 503.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 85,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Yum! Brands by 20.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

NYSE YUM opened at $129.15 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

