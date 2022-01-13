Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 389,579 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 21,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $46,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,931,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after acquiring an additional 258,679 shares during the period. Finally, 6elm Capital LP purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.39.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $115.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.34.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.