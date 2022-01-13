Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $48,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT stock opened at $231.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.94 and its 200 day moving average is $243.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.38.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

