Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Graco worth $43,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 7,530.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco in the third quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 24.3% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

GGG stock opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Graco’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

