Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 36,187 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,187 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Steel Dynamics worth $40,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,605,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,495,000 after purchasing an additional 83,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,123,000 after purchasing an additional 89,180 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $63.60 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.