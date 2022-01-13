Principal Street Partners LLC Decreases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 20.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after buying an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,703,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 16.7% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,996,000 after buying an additional 172,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $610.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,126. The company has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $655.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $714.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.45 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $776.00.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

