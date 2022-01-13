Principal Street Partners LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,889,000 after acquiring an additional 258,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after acquiring an additional 712,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,010,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,140,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.78. 14,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,327,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

