Principal Street Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,797. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

