Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 6,361 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the period. NRG Energy makes up about 1.6% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,013 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $13,388,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NRG Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NRG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,807. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

