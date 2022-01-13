Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procept BioRobotics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. Procept BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 23.94 and a quick ratio of 23.21.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procept BioRobotics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $9,996,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $6,104,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $187,236,000. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

