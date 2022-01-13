Project TXA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $715,573.00 (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Project TXA has a total market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $715,573.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.69 or 0.00006303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project TXA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00061110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00075784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.80 or 0.07647604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,526.96 or 0.99708598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00068089 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project TXA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project TXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project TXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project TXA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.