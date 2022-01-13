Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.07.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock opened at $153.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The company has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.