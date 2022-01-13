Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Update

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the December 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,517,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PPCB traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 163,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Propanc Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

Get Propanc Biopharma alerts:

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc is a development-stage healthcare company, which engages in the research and development of cancer treatments. The firm focuses on the treatment of pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer. It offers its product pipeline, including PRP and POP1. The company was founded by James Nathanielsz and Julian Kenyon on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Camberwell, Australia.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.