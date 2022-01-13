PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) COO Sells $129,989.54 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $129,989.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PRO stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 209,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,863. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.55. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,498,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,877,000 after acquiring an additional 324,407 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 122,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 85,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.