Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Major Shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc Acquires 300,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $37.47 on Thursday. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 75.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after buying an additional 2,510,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,517,000 after buying an additional 87,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,499,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after buying an additional 109,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

