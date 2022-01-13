Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Major Shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc Acquires 300,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of PRTA stock opened at $37.47 on Thursday. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.22.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
PRTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
