Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.63

Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and traded as low as $18.18. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 17,478 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a market cap of $327.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 85.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 137.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 42.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

