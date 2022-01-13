Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Hits New 52-Week High at $116.50

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.50 and last traded at $115.65, with a volume of 1287991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.39.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

