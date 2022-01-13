PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives $150.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.11.

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of PTC opened at $120.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PTC has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PTC by 200.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at $1,965,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in PTC by 24.5% in the third quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 27.1% in the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

