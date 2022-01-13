Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

LUNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $276,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,594 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 113.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 104.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

