Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.67

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.67 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 2944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUNG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $46,509.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,594. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 51.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,973,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,993,000 after buying an additional 1,014,348 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 8.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,107,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 17.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after buying an additional 414,180 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 12.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,029,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,035,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after buying an additional 746,635 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

