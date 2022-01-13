Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €120.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PUM. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) price target on Puma in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($116.48) target price on Puma in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €115.72 ($131.50).

ETR PUM opened at €97.68 ($111.00) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is €107.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €104.35. Puma has a 12-month low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($131.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

