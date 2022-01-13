PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Short Interest Update

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PUBC stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,590. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. PureBase has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.73.

About PureBase

PureBase Corp. engages in the provision of agricultural and construction services. It offers specialized fertilizers, sun protectants, soil amendments, and bio-stimulants for organic and non-organic sustainable agriculture. It also develops kaolin-based product. The company was founded on March 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Ione, CA.

