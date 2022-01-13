Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 28.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 114.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 48,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMM opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

