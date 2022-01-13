Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Issued By William Blair

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $359.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $249.48 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.78. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

