Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Issued By SVB Leerink

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the health services provider will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TDOC. Bank of America cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

TDOC opened at $81.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.56. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,053 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 182,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

