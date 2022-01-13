Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NYSE HES opened at $91.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00. Hess has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 24.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 398,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.