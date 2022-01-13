Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

HLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $119.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.49. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $63.38 and a 52 week high of $122.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,942,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

