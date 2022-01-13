Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Kite Realty Group Trust Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE:KRG opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 584.66%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

