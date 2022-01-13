Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $10.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $14.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Booking’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($5.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $51.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $31.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $95.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $23.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $62.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $37.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $144.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $168.30 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,761.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,436.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 265.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,342.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2,311.07. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Booking by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,626,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Booking by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

