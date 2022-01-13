Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Reduced by Analyst

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quebecor in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69.
Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion.
Featured Story: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.