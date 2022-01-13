Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Reduced by Analyst

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quebecor in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

