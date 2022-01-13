Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $4.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.02.

Shares of BIIB opened at $225.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 52-week low of $217.10 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,020 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

