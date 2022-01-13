Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of PK opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after acquiring an additional 311,884 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,468,000 after acquiring an additional 80,704 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,501,000 after acquiring an additional 369,876 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

