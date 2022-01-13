QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala Sells 3,100 Shares

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $186.42 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.01.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

