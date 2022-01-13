QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Barclays

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.87.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $186.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.21 and a 200-day moving average of $153.01. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $208.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,329 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 145.5% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

