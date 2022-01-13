Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PWR opened at $110.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

