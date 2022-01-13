Quark (QRK) Market Cap Reaches $3.96 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $61,318.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quark has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,602,116 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

