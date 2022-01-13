Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY22 guidance to above $8.00 EPS.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.69.

DGX stock opened at $147.14 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.23 and its 200-day moving average is $149.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

