Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Radian Group remains focused on improving mortgage insurance portfolio to drive long-term earnings growth. Business restructuring intensifies its focus on core business and services with higher-growth potential, ensuring predictable and recurring fee-based revenue stream. It is thus poised to benefit from strong mortgage insurance market Based on strong credit characteristics of new loans insured, declining claim payments aid. Solid persistency and rise in new mortgage insurance business are driving insurance in force to increase. Its robust capital position enables it to deploy capital. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, high cost tend to weigh on margin expansion. Increased provision for losses in mortgage insurance business concern us. Given the pandemic, the company expects slowdown in purchase loan volume.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 114.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 64,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 459,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

