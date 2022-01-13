Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,483,007 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,501,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483,007 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $292,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $38.38 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

